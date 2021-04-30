WVU students hold mental health protest following student’s suicide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Students of West Virginia University gathered at the Mountainlair student union on Friday to protest the way the university has handled students’ mental health struggles. There have been a number of protests and demonstrations since a student committed suicide on April 16.

Students came forward, one by one, to share their struggles with mental health while on campus. While there was frustration in their speeches, students wanted to make sure that the protest was not aimed in anger at the university; rather, they hoped to get the attention of the school and work to make positive change moving forward.

“A lot of people have a lot of different ideas,” said Logan Riffey, who helped organize the protest. “So we want their ideas to be heard – amplify their voices.”

The consensus of everyone who spoke, was that mental health has become a greater issue during the pandemic. While on campus, students are limited in where they can go, while also battling the logistic difficulties of in-person vs. virtual learning.

“Everybody has been sending more people to the Carruth Center, but the Carruth Center is already over capacity,” Lauren Browning, another organizer, said. “…everyone’s been just really disappointed.”

