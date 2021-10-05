WVU Women’s Resource Center unveils exhibit honoring domestic violence victims

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. To honor West Virginians who were murdered by their abusers, the West Virginia University Women’s Resource Center opened a Silent Witness Exhibit on campus to bring awareness to students.

19 cutouts were placed throughout the lounge

Cutouts were placed in the Vandalia Lounge in the Mountainlair, each with a gold shield on the chest. A detailed story of a woman that was murdered in a domestic violence incident over the last two years was written on each shield.

To unveil the exhibit, a reception was held in one of the ballrooms in the Mountainlair on Tuesday afternoon. Four speakers came to the podium and shared their experiences and perspectives on domestic violence, whether it happened to them or someone they know. Each speaker was introduced by a local musician who sang songs about people in domestic abuse situations. Following the reception, everyone went to tour the exhibit.

“I hope [students] take a minute to realize that domestic violence is something that anybody can experience. And so, to see what the resources are for either themselves or someone they love,” said Leslie Tower, the director of the Women’s Resource Center.

The Silent Witness Exhibit will be open through Tuesday, Oct. 12.