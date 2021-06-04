YCF awards more than $300,000 in scholarships for 2021-2022 academic year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF)

has announced $319,300 in scholarships have been awarded to 105 students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Applications were evaluated by scholarship committees of more than 100 volunteers from across the North Central West Virginia region. YCF currently manages over 40 scholarship funds. Its Vice President Laurie Abildso said scholarships were made available to students who live in all counties in North Central West Virginia.

Those are made available to students throughout our region, we serve the five counties in North Central, West Virginia. It’s Marion, Harrison, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor. And each of those scholarships has its own criteria, so some may be available region-wide. Some are specific to a particular county, or a particular school. Or, they may specify, you know, which college a student needs to go to. So, we have some that are specific to students attending WVU. Some of them you know have to major in a certain field of study, and so we just facilitate that process. Laurie Abildso – Vice President, YCF

According to a YCF press release, new scholarship endowment funds may be established with a minimum donation of $20,000, which donors may achieve over three years. The principal is invested, and the earnings provide scholarship dollars – forever.

Abildso said managing donors’ money and using that to facilitate scholarship funds is something that YCF is happy to do. In fact, it’s part of the nonprofit’s grander mission.

“I mean, that is at the heart of what we do,” she said. “We are here to benefit the community and having educated people that are able to be relieved of some of that burden of, you know, the financial burden of college expenses. It’s just — it’s a great feeling.”

She continued.

“Unlike last year, we were able to actually go to some of those high school award ceremonies and present the awards in person. And if we have a, you know living donor, they often attend and present that scholarship as well. So, it’s really nice to see a connection between donor and the student that they’re helping.”

The window to apply for scholarships for 2021-2022 academic year has closed, but Abildso said there will be another period of time for students to apply in 2022.

In January of 2022, she said, the application window will open on YCF’s website.

“We have a scholarship page and that contains a description of all of the scholarship criteria,” Abildso said. “There’s also a link there to what we call our ‘scholarship portal’. Just this last year, we converted to a new online system where students actually complete one universal application. And based on the information they input, it matches them with all the scholarship opportunities they’re eligible for, so it makes it really easy and streamlined for them.”