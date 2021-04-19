Yoga studio takes class outdoors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Empower Yoga and Fitness took its class outdoors. The class took place in Krepps Park near the WVU Coliseum.

The class takes in the nice weather.

Taking the class outdoors was key for Empower so that participants were able to spread themselves out and enjoy the class while staying socially distant. Instructors from Empower said that it has been hard to keep up with yoga because of the pandemic.

Now that the seasons are turning and the weather is getting nicer, the studio is taking advantage of the warmer weather and taking class outside to welcome as many people as possible while staying within COVID-19 guidelines.

“This is a way to maintain our yoga community, see one another face to face, get together face to face, practice face to face, and still maintain a safe distance,” Jennifer Jurosco, one of the yoga instructors, said.

Throughout the spring and summer seasons, Empower Yoga and Fitness plans to have outdoor yoga sessions weekly, weather permitting. For more information about classes, click here.