‘Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia’ opens applications for grants to nonprofits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – “Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia” is accepting applications for grants. 

Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that serve in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor and Preston Counties. The grants are funded through community donations.  

Five different grants are accepting applications:

The grants are a part of the organization’s Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund.  

Previous winners of the grants have been Grafton City Hospital Auxiliary, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department and Taylor County Middle School. 

“It’s really exciting to get to meet and see each of these organizations and watch them use their grant funding grants in action in our community and see the impact that each of these nonprofits is having with individuals or for individuals in our communities,” Patty Showers Ryan, President YCFWV. “It makes a big difference.” 

Applications for the grants are due on Monday, September 20. The link to all of them can be found here. Showers Ryan encouraged nonprofits to review the different types of grant application options and call their office if they have questions.  

The awards will be distributed in November. 

