Monongalia County business works to bring Christmas to senior citizens this holiday season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local Morgantown business is launching a community program to bring Christmas joy to senior citizens in the area.

Home Instead Senior Center has set up the “Be a Santa to a Senior” service project by placing trees throughout Monongalia and Preston County.

General Manager Monica Everly stated this is a way for them to give back to seniors and let them know that they are thinking about them since they cannot attend group events due to COVID.

“Especially now more than ever there is actually a need for the community to help make a difference in seniors’ life and make them feel connected,” Everly explained.

Donors can visit a tree location, choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return the items with the ornament attached. Everly said that they currently have more than 300 names just in Monongalia County and more than 30 names in Preston County.

Some of the businesses with trees include the Home Instead office in Morgantown, The Westside Senior Center off Dupont Road, The Mountaineer Mall, Walgreens on Fairmont Road in Westover, Walgreens on the Chestnut Ridge Rd, Friendly Nails in Sabarton, Kingwood Pharmacy, Kingdom EMC Church, Clear Mountain Bank on Venture Drive in Morgantown, Seamon Law Office, and more.

“I cannot thank the community enough for making this successful because I’m just excited that we have this many organizations just wanting to help out,” stated Everly.

Home Instead Senior Center is also looking for volunteers and delivery people to help wrap the senior’s gifts while participating in social distancing. They are also looking to partner with other counties in the area as well.

Trees will be on display until December 12, 2020. Those willing to participate can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to view Wish Lists for local seniors on Amazon Business.

For more information on Home Instead Morgantown or want to volunteer, can check out their Facebook Page.