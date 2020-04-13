Monongalia County church hosts unusual Easter service

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Even though the current circumstances, churches across North Central West Virginia still held an Easter service but, just a little differently.

For some regular church goers, they usually experience an Easter play or a in person Easter sermon. For Chestnut Ridge Church they add extra elements to their service for Jesus.

This year it is probably their first-time watching Easter service online or at a drive in service.

Senior Pastor at Chestnut Ridge Church Time Haring specified it gives people a new way to view church service.

“The church continues to be a church with or without a building. And so, although it is different, I think we can still celebrate Easter in our homes,” described Haring.

Pastor Haring also stated he thinks the online service can still be meaningful despite being in a building.

Haring decided to pre-record their Easter service on Facebook live to give his congregation the day to enjoy Easter with their families.

Members were able to enjoy worship and a gospel message presented by Pastor Haring.

To stay updated with Chestnut Ridge Church services and other events you can check out their website or Facebook page.