Morgantown Council approves citizen review board

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Tuesday night, Morgantown City Council held its virtual council meeting to discuss new ordinances for the city.

At the beginning of the meeting, several residents spoke about the value of having a citizen’s advisory board during public comments.

Morgantown City council members then approved the ordinance to have a “Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board” in a unanimous vote.

“The board will consist of nine members that would provide for citizen participation in reviewing Police Department policies, practices, and procedures,” explained City Manager Kim Haws.

They will also provide a prompt, partial and fair review of misconduct complaints relating to the Morgantown Police Department.

Morgantown Deputy Mayor Rachel Fetty stated she is happy the board was finally approved after meeting for about 10 months putting this board together.

“The most critical piece is that we will as a community be contributing to this discussion about how policing will work in our community and how we like to see it unfold,” said Fetty. “How we can contribute and cooperate with the Morgantown Police Department to ensure that policing happens in a safe and careful way.”

Fetty explained the way they attempted to recognize the value of every contribution was critical to reaching the agreements and compromises that they presented.

Council Member Jennifer Selin said she appreciates everyone who worked on the board, and worked together to improve policing in the Morgantown community.