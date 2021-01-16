Morgantown holds winter farmers market

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Even as snow covers the ground in north central West Virginia, Morgantown continues to hold its farmers market. The market is held in an indoor/outdoor venue every other Saturday during the winter.

Vendors are spaced according to COVID-19 protocols.

Putting together a farmers market during a pandemic is tricky, but the Morgantown farmers market was held in a large space so vendors can be spaced accordingly and shoppers can roam freely without worry. While the produce each vendor comes with changes with the season, there were still plenty of options, ranging from fresh produce to meat to sweets.

Ayron Walker, who has overseen the farmers market for the last year, said that while it has been tricky figuring out how to hold the market in accordance with COVID guidelines, it’s important because the market supports local farmers. She said that there is a limit to how far vendors can travel to get to the market, so every booth is a local farm owner who made their produce nearby.

“We have a very specific locality here at the Morgantown market, so everyone has to be within 50 air miles of Morgantown. So, it’s just really nice to be able to provide for them a space to sell their produce and their variety of selections they make on the farm,” Walker said.

During the winter season, the market will be open every other weekend. When the weather gets nicer and more produce begins to bloom, it will move to every Saturday.