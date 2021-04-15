Morgantown protesters gather over Duante Wright shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Protesters gathered at the Monongalia County Courthouse for a Black Lives Matter rally for Daunte Wright, who was a black man that was killed by police in Minnesota on Sunday, April 11.

“This is just one in another string of killings against black people by the cops,” explained protest head organizer Sammantha Norris.

Nearly 200 people were in attendance to hear from speakers like Norris, Delegate Danielle Walker, and others.

All the speakers shared common themes and messages; justice and accountability.



They stated they want an end to what they call senseless killings of black people.

“It’s a sad day when every black person I know is most afraid of the police than anyone else,” said Norris. “I want to live in America where that does not exist.”

Norris also explained that it is important to protest and hold rallies not just in the mountain state but in every state across the United States because systematic racism is everywhere.

“Black Lives Matter is just saying that we matter,” explained Norris. “The bar is on the floor. Were just saying acknowledge us as humans.”

Norris said they plan to continue protesting until change happens.