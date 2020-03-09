Morgantown Road Runners hosted the annual Cooper’s Rock 10k

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Road Runners hosted its annual Cooper’s Rock 10k on Sunday afternoon. More than 100 runners participated in this year’s race with a few runners traveling from out of state to participate.

Morgantown Road Runners President Heather Parks stated, the race really showcases the beauty of Cooper’s Rock.

“It’s our big fundraiser for our Morgantown area Road Runners. The people who come to run this race every year really love it and look forward to it,” explained Parks.

The race is normally held on the last weekend in March but was moved to an earlier date this year. The 10k is ran on the main road in the park and has been going on for almost 30 years.