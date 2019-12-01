Morgantown Small Business Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Local businesses in the heart of downtown Morgantown were filled with locals from the community doing some Small Business Saturday eating and shopping.

Hoot and Howl Owner Stephanie Swaim said she enjoys small business Saturday because she gets to meet and interact with new people.

” We are the heart of the city you know we want to thrive and want to do well and when we can have people coming down here. And shopping and visiting and hanging out and eating at our restaurants that encourages other people to open businesses down here and we really want a thriving beautiful downtown,” said Stephanie Swaim.

Some small business stores were River Fair Trade, Hoot and Howl, Pinnocchio’s, and more.

You can visit these local stores during normal business hours to catch some great deals.