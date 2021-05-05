Morgantown Traffic Commission starts “Pop-up Traffic Calming Demonstrations”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday, the Morgantown Traffic Commission held its first “Pop-Up Traffic Calming Demonstration” along with Ross and Grant Corridor in Monongalia County.

This demonstration was to look at changes to intersections that are extremely wide as well as a narrowing of the roadway to a more standard residential geometric design.

Morgantown staff Engineer Drew Gatlin explained that a “pop-up traffic calming demonstration” is a way for the engineer and Public Works Department of Morgantown to use temporary non-permanent devices that a permanent piece of infrastructure might look like for less than 24 hours.

“Sometimes, we can use them to change the way people drive around the roadway,” explained Gatlin. “It also allows us to make changes in real-time.”

Some residents explained why they are not happy about this.

“It supposed to be a temporary thing for a permanent improvement. If it is, it’s going to be a disaster. I think it’s awful. It blocking me. I can hardly get out of my driveway.”

Gatlin stated they plan to send out surveys to the neighborhood associations to receive resident’s feedback.

Morgantown Traffic Commission plans to do more of these demonstrations in areas they are receiving complaints.