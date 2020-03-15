Mountain State Celebration hosted Love in Action

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Love and Action Program came together on Saturday to clean the city of Fairmont.

The monthly volunteer event of people coming together from churches throughout the area to clean the local communities.

Trinity United Methodists Church Pastor Brad Bennett said every has came together to do acts to clean the local communities.

“Folks down at the mid-city bridge right now. There people up at the Soup Opera serving at the Soup Opera. There’s folks over at the Union Mission serving over there and then people scattered throughout the community just doing acts of love to share God’s love in Fairmont,” Bennett said.

They also painted over graffiti at the mid-city parking lot, did some interior and exterior painting at the Penny Pincher and also served in different areas in Fairmont.

Trinity United Methodist Church’s fence was another project repaired during the event.