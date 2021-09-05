Mountaineer Food Bank and Peoples Bank start matching campaign to fight food insecurity in West Virginia

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Volunteers at Wandsworth foodbank prepare parcels for guests from their stores of donated food, toiletries and other items on May 5, 2017 in London, England. The Trussell Trust, who run the food bank, report that dependency on their service is continuing to rise, with over 1,182,000 three day emergency food supplies given to people in crisis in the past year. 436,000 of these recipients were children. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — On Sept. 1, Peoples Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank initiated a matching campaign to help West Virginians struggling with food insecurity during Hunger Action Month.

Hunger Action Month recognizes Feeding America and Food Banks across the country every September, encouraging people to give their support.

The campaign was started in the wake of the upcoming merger between Premier Bank and Peoples Bank as well as to celebrate Mountaineer Food Bank’s 40th anniversary. Peoples Bank has chosen to match $20,000, raising the grand total to $40,000.

“Hunger is a hidden crisis that has only been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. It impacts families,

individuals, and children throughout the state, leaving the most vulnerable among us with the inability to

meet the basic need of putting food on the table,” said Mountaineer Food Bank’s CEO, Chad Morrison.

Donations can be done by visiting wwww.mountaineerfoodbank.org or by following Mountaineer Food Bank and Peoples Bank on Facebook. Every $1 donated to the Mountaineer Food Bank provides up to 10 meals.

The campaign will be ongoing until the end of September.