Mountaineer Food Bank and Peoples Bank start matching campaign to fight food insecurity in West Virginia

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — On Sept. 1, Peoples Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank initiated a matching campaign to help West Virginians struggling with food insecurity during Hunger Action Month.
Hunger Action Month recognizes Feeding America and Food Banks across the country every September, encouraging people to give their support.
The campaign was started in the wake of the upcoming merger between Premier Bank and Peoples Bank as well as to celebrate Mountaineer Food Bank’s 40th anniversary. Peoples Bank has chosen to match $20,000, raising the grand total to $40,000.
“Hunger is a hidden crisis that has only been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. It impacts families,
individuals, and children throughout the state, leaving the most vulnerable among us with the inability to
meet the basic need of putting food on the table,” said Mountaineer Food Bank’s CEO, Chad Morrison.
Donations can be done by visiting wwww.mountaineerfoodbank.org or by following Mountaineer Food Bank and Peoples Bank on Facebook. Every $1 donated to the Mountaineer Food Bank provides up to 10 meals.
The campaign will be ongoing until the end of September.