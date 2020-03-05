Multi-vehicle accident shuts down I-68 westbound lanes in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A multiple-vehicle accident on I-68 in Monongalia County closed both westbound lanes to traffic, this according to emergency officials and West Virginia 511.

According to Monongalia County dispatch, the accident happened just after 8:00 a.m. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

According to West Virginia 511, three vehicles were involved in the crash, and drivers were warned to expect delays and use to use caution while traveling through the area.

Dispatch said the scene is now clear. There’s no word as of now, if there are any injuries involved with this accident.