Multiple crews respond to a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County

PHILIPPI, W.Va- Emergency crews responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident in Barbour County.

According to Barbour County 911, first responders were alerted about the accident at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday morning on Rt. 57.

Upon arrival to the scene; there was an entrapment and the patient was removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries that the patient sustained and the cause of the accident are currently unknown.

Fire departments from Philippi and Nutter Fort responded to the scene; along with Barbour County EMS and state police.

Stay with 12 news as we work to get more information on the accident.

