Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in Marion County

MANNINGTON, W.Va- Emergency crews responded to working structure fire in Marion County Monday Morning..

According to the Marion County 911 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the fire at approximately 12:09 a.m on Seven Pine Road in Mannington.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire departments from Mannington, Farmington, Worthington responded to the scene; along with the Marion County Rescue.

