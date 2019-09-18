MVB Bank celebrates 10 year anniversary

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – MVB Bank celebrated 10 years of residential mortgage lending operations.

Potomac Mortgage Group Inc., now MVB Mortgage, was founded in 2009 by Ed Dean who was a 27-year veteran of the mortgage banking industry.

In December 2012, Dean reached an agreement with MVB Bank for the acquisition of both PMG and Lenderworks.

Dean remained CEO, and says the sale to MVB Bank provided an amazing platform from which to grow the mortgage company.

MVB Mortgage and its subsidiary, Lenderworks, now employs more than 250 people operating 18 offices in seven states.