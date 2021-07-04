Mylan Park host Fourth of July Celebrations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mylan Park hosted several events for the holiday.

The Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center had sports facilities open for kids and adults to play. They also offered raffle prizes for summer camp and sports fun passes.

They community field was filled with bounce houses, games, arts and grafts and a DJ. Local food vendors and small businesses also set up for the community.

The center also partnered with pro-performance to host a soccer shoot out and home run derby later in the day.

“We wanted to be able to give the community something that they can do and that they can go to that’s safe, clean and fun for all ages from little kids up to adults,” Bryn Harding, Mylan Park Events Manager, said. “So, we’re really excited to have something for the community and show the community that Mylan Park is not just about sports facilities. We have events here we host big different things. We have a lot of different partners within our grounds.”

Organizers said they are looking to make an annual event for Independence Day.