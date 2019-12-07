Days
National Miners Day: local miners honored in Marion County

Fairmont, W.Va.- Coal miners were honored in a ceremony to celebrate National Miners day on Friday in Marion County.

The event featured two Christmas trees. The trees were decorated to highlight those who have served out country. The bulbs on the tree had both pictures and names of veterans.

Brief comments were made by the president of the Marion County Commission, Randy Elliott, D.D. Meighen.

The tradition of setting aside a day to honor miners began after started the Sago Mine Disaster on January 2, 2006.

