MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was held for people to be able to drop off unused prescribed medications to local drop off locations.

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, people gathered there no longer used prescribed medication or any kind of drugs they wanted to dispose, took them to their local pharmacies or sheriff’s department, and gave them to a sheriff.

This event provided a safe way for medication to be disposed of properly.

“Basically it keeps it out of the trash where its easy accessible to someone maybe who’s like homeless or anything like that or keeping it out of reach of maybe animals that get into trash, things like that,” Thomas said.

Thomas also stated people can dispose their medication at home by mixing it with cat litter or coffee grounds to destroy the integrity of the medication.

This event happens twice a year, but people can drop off their unused prescription medications year-round at their local sheriff’s office.