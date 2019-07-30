National Science Foundation decide to keep Green Bank Observatory open

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin announced Tuesday that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has decided to keep the Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County open.

In 2012, NSF recommended the closure of the facility. In 2017, NSF published a draft of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) outlining plans to reduce its scientific activities at Green Bank from $13 million to $2 million per year by using funding from other sources.

Senator Manchin, who is a member of the appropriations committee that oversees NSF’s budget, provided provisions to the 2018 spending bill that encouraged the collaboration with federal, academic and private sector partners to develop plans for future operations.

In 2018, NSF awarded the observatory $1.3 million to implement a laser-ranging measurement system that will measure surface distortions, allowing the telescope to to be more precise.

Senator Manchin said that the Observatory provides an important contribution to scientific and educational activities.

“For 60 years the Foundation, Pocahontas County and the state of West Virginia have supported the ability of innumerable national and international scientists to make discoveries about our Universe using the capabilities located at the Observatory within the National Quiet Zone,” said Manchin. “Over this time, the local communities have made sacrifices to keep the surrounding area radio-silent to ensure that the activities at the Observatory can continue without interference.

Photo courtesy of Green Bank Observatory

The Green Bank Observatory, located in Pocahontas County, was established in 1957 as the first site of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO). In 2003, the 100-meter Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope, which is the largest fully steerable object in the world, went into operation.

“As we look to the future, I believe that the Observatory’s contributions to national and international science and the West Virginia commitment to this work justifies the Foundation’s strong, continued full-time support and presence at the Observatory,” Manchin explained.

