CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You probably used a search engine to find lots of this year. Each year, Google breaks down what different areas of the country searched for, and what made those areas unique.

12 News went through Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” for the Clarksburg area.

According to Google, people in the Clarksburg area searched for “leaf peeping” more frequently this year than people in any other area of the U.S. That may not surprise many since the West Virginia Department of Tourism declared that the state saw its best fall foliage in a decade this year.

The Clarksburg area’s top trending animal was the wolf spider, which according to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, is one of the most common types of spiders in the Mountain State. They are also one of the largest spiders in the state, and while their size and quick reactions can make them pretty scary to encounter, their venom has actually been found to be harmless.

According to the West Virginia Poison Center, the only poisonous spider that lives in the state is the black widow, though any spider bite can cause mild redness and pain.

Clarksburg was the only place in the country to have the wolf spider “crawl” its way to the title of top trending animal, according to Google.

It was also one of only four areas in the country to have “bookstores” as its top trending “near me” search.

If you’re still curious about bookstores in the area, a new comic bookstore opened in Philippi back in October. You can also check out these 50 books that are set in West Virginia.

The other three areas in the country that searched for “bookstores near me” most were Bend, Oregon; Mobile, Alabama and Salisbury, Maryland.

Clarksburg is known for its Italian community, so its top trending recipe of 2022 may not surprise you.

It was chicken marsala, pan-fried chicken cutlets and mushrooms cooked in a Marsala wine sauce.

Perhaps also not surprising, the Clarksburg area searched for country music more than any other genre in 2022. While there aren’t any upcoming regular country concerts in Clarksburg, you could catch a “raunchy country comic” at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center next month.

Click here to read Google’s full report.