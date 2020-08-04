Northwestern Mutual donates backpacks to CASA for Kids

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Representatives from Monongalia County Northwestern Mutual and Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Kids team members packed 40 backpacks at the local Northwestern Mutual office in Morgantown.

This is the fourth year that Northwestern Mutual of Morgantown has sponsored the backpacks and put them together. They filled monogrammed L.L. Bean backpacks with tennis shoes, sweatshirts, school supplies and more.

The backpacks were distributed to teenagers in the foster care system in Monongalia and Preston counties, who are victims of abuse and neglect. CASA team members stated that the backpacks would be a huge impact as the children start a new school year.

“They specifically target teenagers in the foster care system because sometimes those are the ones that really fall through the cracks that don’t get as much of the attention and as many of the donations,” explained CASA executive director Kayla Taylor-Benson. “So, it’s really great to have this opportunity where we can focus a lot of those teenagers and get them new items that are specialized and personalized to them.”

Due to the pandemic the CASA staff will deliver the backpacks to the children or arrange pick up times with guardians.

To learn more information about CASA for Kids, check out their website or Facebook page.