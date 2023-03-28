CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has already been spotted in north central West Virginia and will be making several planned stops later this week.

Christie Allen captured photos of her niece with the unique vehicle in Granville on Monday, and if you also want to get a chance to take a picture with the Wienermobile, several Kroger stores in the area will be hosting it over the next few days, according to the Oscar Mayer website.

Photos courtesy of Christie Allen

On Thursday, March 30, it will be at Kroger in Clarksburg at 102 Emily Dr. On Friday, March 31, it will be at Kroger on Earl Core Rd in the Saberton neighborhood of Morgantown. And on Saturday, April 1, it will be at Kroger on Suncrest Towne Center Drive in Morgantown.

The Wienermobile will be at each location from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can stay up to date on planned stops on the “WhereMyDog” page on the Oscar Mayer website.

Also this week, the Planter’s NutMobile is also in the area, and will be in Morgantown until Wednesday, according to Planter’s website.