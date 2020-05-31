People gathered in Fairmont for a peaceful protest against police brutality

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A protest occurred in Marion County on Saturday afternoon and remained peaceful despite many riots forming following protests in cities across the country.

Protesters marched from the Marion County Courthouse to the CVS in downtown Fairmont, then onto the Fairmont Police Department.

As protesters walked the streets, people passing in their vehicles honked their horns in solidarity.

“This is not to divide anybody up or anything like that it’s to bring everybody together”, said Protester Reyanna DuBois. “It is not white versus black, it’s everyone against the racists people.”

Fairmont Police officers arrived on scene to make sure the protest remained peaceful.

“It started off a little bit hostile until we tried to explain to them our position on the thing”, explained Officer Kevin Hill. “Which is why I walked with them just to show them we’re trying to keep the peace as much as you guys are.”

Protesters walking through downtown Fairmont

Gabrielle Robinson stated she created this protest in honor of George Floyd and other African Americans who have lost their lives due to police brutality.

“It’s something I just feel strongly about, I’ve been raised by black people my entire life”, explained Robinson. “I have black friends, black family, and these are my people, so I feel like I really needed to speak out, I felt like I needed to use my voice for them.”

Many Americans are protesting across the United States for this same cause.