PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Community leaders gathered to discuss drug addiction prevention in Philippi on Thursday at the Community Roles in Prevention Spring Lunch and Learn was hosted by New Vision.

Guest speaker Retired Major General Barrye Price, President and CEO of Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America or CADCA, spoke with community leaders about starting a local anti-drug coalition. After a catered lunch by Panera, the group discussed their local problems. In the evening, there were community games, and a ribbon cutting for the new Epicenter.

If Philippi successfully starts a coalition, some members will be trained through CADCA to solve the drug problems in their community.

“We build these coalitions to make healthy, safe, and drug-free communities. To kind of identify the problem and provide some solutions that the community may embark upon that might turn the curve back to the positive within this local community,” said Retired Major General Price.

If Philippi holds and records meetings for 6 months in an effort to prevent drug addiction in their community, they can apply to become a “drug free community” through the center for disease control. The application process is difficult, but if they were accepted, they would receive federal funding to support drug addiction prevention programs in their community.