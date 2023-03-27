CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Frontier customers are reporting that phone lines in several West Virginia counties are not working, causing schools and cities to be without phone access.

According to the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the outage is likely related to strong during storms on Saturday, where wind gusts exceeded 60 miles per hour.

Customers in Clarksburg, Shinnston and Tucker County have all reported outages, with the city of Shinnston and Tucker County Schools both announcing that their phones were down Monday morning.

The OEM told 12 News that Frontier uses utility poles for service lines, meaning that any downed poles cause outages. Frontier must then come and fix those damaged lines, the OEM said. If you are affected by the outage and have a cell phone that can make calls, you can report the outage to Frontier by calling 855-981-4544. You can also troubleshoot your phone number using this link.

Due to downed power lines, more than 19,000 power outages were reported following the weekend storms, and Harrison County Schools were closed on Monday due to storm damage and power outages. According to Mon Power, as of Monday morning, power in most places has been restored, with 344 outages still in Harrison County, 265 in Marion, 711 in Ritchie, 468 in Taylor, 216 in Doddridge, and 192 in Gilmer.

On Friday, the OEM said that Frontier mobile services through T-Mobile and AT&T were also down, but as of Monday morning, those services have been restored, the OEM announced.