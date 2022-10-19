CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Kids Kick Opioids art contest has wrapped up, and several students from north central West Virginia made it as statewide runners-up or regional winners.

Students were able to submit drawings, poems and other designs aimed at raising awareness of opioid abuse. According to a press release from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, which ran the contest, 2,798 total entries from 2,876 students at 78 elementary and middle schools across West Virginia were submitted.

The overall winner was a student from Putnam County, but two of the runners-up were from north central West Virginia: Mary Calvert from Washington Irving Middle School in Harrison County and Sheridan Hudson from Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County.

Regional winners included:

Amelia Henderson of Simpson Elementary School in Harrison County

Miley Summers, Gabriella Clay and Hailey Hauser of East Fairmont Middle School in Marion County

Lucas Runner and Hunter Richards of Monongah Middle School in Marion County

Kloey Cosner, Tyler Frankhouser, Sheridan Hudson, Beatrice Clevenger and Kylie Corwin of Rivesville Elementary & Middle School in Marion County

Rachel Hile and Bella Loucks of Tucker Valley Elementary & Middle School in Tucker County

All of their submissions are in the slideshow below:

The winners will be on display at the State Capitol building in Charleston from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31.

The submissions were judged by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, as well as the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police, according to the release.