Police officers train to defend against active shooting situations

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — Police officers from all over North Central West Virginia have spent the week learning how to defend against active shooter situations. Officers from Monongalia, Marion and Harrison Counties had been using what was the Grand Chinese Buffet in the Middletown Commons as the venue for these scenarios.

Paul Koerner, who co-founded Omega Tactical, goes over the role with one of the hostages.

Omega Tactical Concepts worked with the law enforcement units to organize the training. The Omega team created scenarios for the officers, and then, acted as shooters and hostages. Each scenario was a little different than the previous, and officers were not told ahead of time what would be happening when they entered the scene. This way, if something were to happen in real life, they would be prepared for what came their way.

“Preparation is key to this,” said John Michael, mayor of White Hall. “Our officers have to know what to do, how to respond, because things happen so quickly.”

Michael joined the training on Thursday afternoon and worked with the Omega team on the non-law enforcement side of the training. A school teacher in addition to mayor, Michael said that he worried about what would happen if an active shooter situation were to happen at his school. He said hoped the training he got on Thursday would pay off and he could help save lives.