CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A planned power outage is expected to leave more than 1,500 Mon Power customers in Wetzel and Marion counties without electricity on Wednesday, June 14.

According to a Facebook post from the Town of Hundred, the outage will impact 1,543 customers in the area of Burton, Knob Fork, Littleton, Mannington, Metz and Wileyville.

The outage will allow Mon Power to upgrade its facilities in the area and is expected to last between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.