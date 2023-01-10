CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.

The Spelter Volunteer Fire Department announced that there will be a power outage in portions of its “first due area” in Harrison County on Friday, Jan. 13. The outage will last from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The department said in a Facebook post that anyone who needs to get warm or is on oxygen can stay in the fire department dining hall, where firefighters will have a generator running. The department is at 430 Spelter Road.

In Monongalia County, a power outage is planned for Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Facebook post by the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said 158 Mon Power customers in parts of Pursglove and Morgantown will be affected, specifically those in the Blue Horizon Drive, Dews Avenue, Pursglove Road and Ramp Hollow Road area. Customers who are affected by the outage should have received a notification by phone, the post said.