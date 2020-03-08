Prom dress giveaway for low-income families in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Poppy Planning held its first prom dress giveaway and consignment sale. Students, grades 8-12 had a chance to choose from over 200 dresses from a size 0-26.

The event required a $5 entry fee but the door fees were donated to Operation Active to support their ongoing assistance to local Veterans.

Attendees could also check out local make-up, hair, and floral vendors from Avon, Color Street, and Coombs Florists to allow for a one stop shop experience.

Poppy Planning Co-Owner Janet Carr said, dress shops in south western Pennsylvania and some organizations in the Morgantown area donated dresses.

“It’s expensive when you go to prom and things get very costly. Not everyone can afford to go to a regular dress shop and purchase a dress,” said Carr.

WVU student, Sarah Finkelstein voiced that she volunteered to help young women find their perfect prom dress.

“I think it’s important to give them these dresses that come from really good stores,” said Finkelstein. Not just like “cheap” looking dresses to really make sure they feel good at their most special night of high school.”

WVU student, Anthony Gonzalez hopes the organization will be able to continue this every year and eventually add tuxedos for men.

“My tuxedo growing up cost a lot and it took a lot out of me, I really want to look nice like everybody else so having cheap tuxedos that would’ve really helped,” explained Gonzalez.

The leftover dresses were donated to local schools to help with future events. Carr hopes to make this an annual event in the future.

To learn where to donate dresses for next years prom dress giveaway or more information you can contact Poppy Planning.