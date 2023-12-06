CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WV E911 Council is asking the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) to investigate after 10 emergency call centers were left unable to receive 911 calls for up to 10 hours last week due to a Frontier outage.

The outages impacted the 911 centers in Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Harrison, Taylor and Mingo counties and were partly due to winter weather, but copper wire theft also played a role.

WV E911 Council Executive Director Dean Meadows said Frontier “has inadequate backup to ensure telephone service to many centers when telephone lines are subject to vandalism or bad weather,” according to the PSC.

Meadows also asked the PSC to ensure that Frontier provides proper backup services so “no resident will ever lose the ability to call 911 for emergency assistance,” the commission said.

While the most recent incident spanned Nov. 28 through Nov. 30, Meadows said the overall situation has been ongoing for the last two or three years and that the members of the WV E911 Council are at their wit’s end.

PSC records show that a formal complaint over the quality of service was filed on Tuesday. Frontier is required to answer the complaint in writing within 10 days of receiving a hard copy of the complaint.