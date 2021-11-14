MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. – The owners of Boggs Pizza and Grille in Middlebourne held a spaghetti benefit dinner in remembrance of the life of the late Alma Fire Chief Ron McCorbie on Sunday.

The family said McCorbie was a well-known man in the community and was always willing to sit and talk to anyone who had time to do so. Owners of the pizzeria stated that they like sharing their restaurant with others so that families can have benefits and others in the community have help.

Pictured left is the son of the late fire Alma Fire Chief, Ron McCrobie.

“I know dad cared about the community a lot, but this really goes to show just how much the community cares about dad or cared about dad. It’s just, one after another, just seems like everybody stepping up and trying to do something to help,” said Tyler McCrobie, son of Alma Volunteer Fire Chief, Ron McCrobie.

McCrobie family members stated that they cannot express enough appreciation to everyone who has given and helped the family so generously. They also added that McCrobie would always stop and talk to anyone and did not know a stranger, making himself a staple of the community.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who has either donated, or come out in support, or volunteered, or helped,” McCrobie said. “I can’t say it enough, just thank you to everybody for everything they’ve done to help so far.”

The Boggs Pizza and Grille owners also said that all the sales from the spaghetti dinner will go to the family to help with McCrobie’s funeral expenses.

“The business that we are in now, it was a dream our sons and we lost him in 2016 to liver cancer. And we promised him that we would give back to the community that gave to us so much in our time of need. And we are just able to provide a place for that to happen,” said Kimberly Boggs, Owner of Boggs Pizza and Grille.