Mama Mia Pie & Pasta gives downtown Elkins authentic Italian food

ELKINS, W.Va. – Mama Mia Pie and Pasta is an authentic Italian restaurant located on 3rd Street in downtown Elkins.

Since opening in June, Mama Mia’s has become a local favorite for many residents.

“We didn’t have anything like this before. We have pizza places that are good but this is authentic Italian cooking and you don’t find that. We’ve always said we needed a really good Italian restaurant and now we have one,” said Sherry Hammer, Mama Mia’s regular.

Owners Tony and Tina Leal, recently moved to Elkins from Florida and since then, they say they’ve experienced the love this small town has to offer.

“Everybody here is nice and they want to help out, whatever you need. If they cannot help, they will find someone that can help you. When they see you, they say ‘hello’, things that we don’t get in the big city,” said Tina Leal, owner of Mama Mia’s.

Mama Mia’s makes everything from scratch including the dough, marinara sauce, and cannoli’s.

