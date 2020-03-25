Restaurant Road Trip: A tale of 2 coffee shops: how local coffee is dealing with the stay-at-home order

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Despite the coronavirus restrictions, several local coffee shops are staying open, including Almost Heaven in Bridgeport. Employees said that business has not been hindered by the virus and that they are still drawing a good amount of customers. The coffee shop is open for pick-up and has recently added a delivery option.

“We have delivered to Fairmont sometimes, Morgantown on certain items. Mostly we deliver around Clarksburg, Bridgeport. That area,” said Emory Armstrong, employee at Almost Heaven.

While some local businesses are staying open, other businesses are heading the governor’s warning and closing their doors. Stonewall Coffee Shop in Clarksburg announced their last day Tuesday.

“Well, Stonewall has listened to the governor and he’s asked that all non-essential businesses close down, and so coffee might seem essential to many people, but we decided that we are not an essential business,” explained Sarah Zakariasen, owner of the coffee shop.

Stonewall Coffee Shop is family-owned, and they said closing will be tough for them, but business had been slow when they were staying open for takeout. Zakariasen said the coffee shop only had about 25% of the business that they used to have. Stonewall Coffee Shop does plan on re-opening once the stay-at-home ban is lifted.