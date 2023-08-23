BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Don’t let the name fool you, Aboo’s sells plenty more than just burgers.

Aboo’s Gyro (WBOY Image) Aboo’s Cheeseburger (WBOY Image)

Aboo’s Burgers is the newest location in the Meadowbrook Mall food court, opening for business only two months ago. Owner and manager, Abdul Mohammed, said that he felt the new location for Aboo’s Burgers worked because of the heavy foot traffic and Mohammed’s desire to bring something new and different to the area.

Many would agree that it’s the experience and compassion that makes a great chef. Beyond his travels for cuisine, Mohammed owned a restaurant in Buckhannon before moving to Bridgeport. Though Mohammed considers himself to specialize in Italian cuisine, Aboo’s Burgers features a great deal of Greek food.

Images of a beef shawarma sandwich (WBOY Image)

The restaurant is already a crowd favorite with how much it has to offer. Aboo’s Burger’s menu features a variety of options like nine different types of burgers, five different salads, beef and chicken shawarmas, and of course the crowd-loved gyro.

Aboo’s Burgers menu (WBOY image)

And for those who consider themselves to be picky eaters, Aboo’s appetizer menu has plenty of comfort food items like bacon cheese fries, chicken wings in a variety of sauce flavors, mozzarella sticks and fried ravioli.

For any new additions to the menu or to see any daily special deals, you can check out Aboo’s Burger’s Facebook page, which will have you hungry in no time.