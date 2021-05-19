Restaurant Road Trip: Almost Heaven Bar and Grill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — “Almost Heaven.” It’s a phrase that’s synonymous with the Wild and Wonderful itself. At Almost Heaven Bar and Grill, the hope is to have each a little bit of the wild and a lot of the wonderful.

Almost Heaven’s front room has windows that open and give plenty of fresh air.

“It’s not a bar, it’s not a club, it’s not a restaurant. But, at some points, it’s pieces of all three.” – Daniel Davis, Employee

Found on Morgantown’s High Street, Almost Heaven is primarily a family establishment that serves your typical bar food with a large array of beverages. Over the year, the menu has been condensed, with the kitchen staff sticking to what it knows how to make well. However, the kitchen staff works with the customer and can adapt to satisfaction.

“It’s a continually changing dynamic,” said Davis. “It’s ever-improving.”

A look at Almost Heaven’s fried pickles, one of the appetizer options.

Looking ahead to the summer months, Almost Heaven is gearing up for new additions to the menu. It will remove some of the heavier meals and opt for lighter, seasonal alternatives. In addition, Almost Heaven is planning on introducing “loaded milkshakes,” which Davis pointed out that not many other restaurants in the area have done.