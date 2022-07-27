ALPENA W.Va. (WBOY) — If you ever find yourself heading through the outskirts of Randolph County and are looking for a quality meal, then we have you covered! Situated just 11 miles east of Elkins on Route 33 is Alpine Lodge & Restaurant. Serving up a variety of dishes, that are sure to indulge your appetite.

Alpine Lodge and Restaurant (WBOY image)

“It’s a continental menu, predominantly seafood, and I mean fresh seafood. We have one of the best crab cakes in the state,” owner and chef John Curry said. “We have everything from tuna, to mahi-mahi, to seabass, to salmon, all fresh.”

But the food isn’t the sole focus of the staff here; it is the dining experience; from the moment you enter to the moment you leave.

“The service is of the utmost importance. From the minute that you get your salad and your bread, till you’re desserted. The dining experience is what has built us to what we are now,” Curry said.

Now Alpena, West Virginia may not be a place that typically comes to mind when you think about heading out to eat, but Curry and his staff are here to change that.

They set 12 News’ reporter up with a little bit of everything—blackened mahi-mahi, an apple honey vinaigrette salad, Bourbon spiked mushroom soup, crab cakes, ribeye and some shrimp bruschetta.

Blackened mahi-mahi (WBOY image)

Crab cakes (WBOY image)

Shrimp brochette (WBOY image)

Still aren’t convinced the food is great? They have the proof to back it up, winning this year’s People’s Choice Award in the fine dining category for Randolph County.

Alpine Lodge and Restaurant is open seven days a week for lodging and Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the restaurant. You can contact them through Facebook, on their website or by calling 304-636-1470. They are located on Route 33, 11 miles east of Elkins.