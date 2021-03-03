Restaurant Road Trip: AntiquiTEA House

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Moments after stepping through the door at AntiquiTEA House, customers will feel that “home” is the backbone of the business. Perhaps that is because in order to m North Central West Virginia natives Matt and Traci Stead came “home” themselves.

Matt and Traci Stead make drinks at AntiquiTEA House

The Steads have a background in ministry and had made a life in North Carolina, but when family needed them, Traci said she just knew it was time to come back to the Morgantown and Grafton area.

“We just felt like it was time that we come home.”

With them came the longstanding dream of starting a coffeehouse, inspired by a non-profit coffeehouse they heard about in Nashville.

“We really tried to create a community, especially in this year of isolation, where people could feel comfortable and find peace.”

AntiquiTEA opened its doors in May of 2020 after the pandemic through a wrench into their original opening dates. It was bumpy at first, but they said once students returned in August, business picked up.

Now, the Steads are focused on building their small community full of creatives and dreamers.

Some of the available looseleaf tea varieties

“This week we have a storytelling contest on Saturday that includes dinner. […] We have small businesses that come in once a month and do a little pop-up sales on Saturdays.”

You can see the latest events here.

AntiquiTEA’s menu offers a bit of something for everyone, but whatever “something” you choose, chances are it is local. They source and work with Commonplace Coffee from Pittsburgh, and the shelves of AntiquiTEA are filled with products from local businesses.

Everything here is made from scratch and there is quite a bit to choose from: scones, muffins, cinnamon rolls, breakfast sandwiches, paninis and more — the menu rotates frequently.

Customers can study, create or play board games

This is a place where tea drinkers can bring along their coffee-loving friends for a quick bite, a place to study, or even a board game: the shelves here are stocked.

If you’re new to the world of tea, have no fear because you can learn all you need right here.

Chai at AntiquiTEA House

“Tea is very emotional. If you tell me, ‘I’m having a bad day, and I’m feeling really low,’ then I’m going to suggest different than if I’m having a great day and I’m super excited I did really well on my test.”

Whatever the mood, there’s a brew — and probably a pastry here — just for you.

AntiquiTEA House is located at 2885 University Avenue in Morgantown.