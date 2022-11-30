GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Appalachian Mercantile General Store and Café opened in September of 2021 and serves as a retail shop and restaurant.

This café is just across the river from Morgantown at 1179 Main Street in Granville, formerly “Bubba’s Garage.” The shop is vegan and vegetarian friendly, has drip and specialty coffees, and sells items that were made in Appalachia.

Specialty coffee with homemade gingerbread syrup and cinnamon cold foam (WBOY Image)

The menu changes seasonally, but as of Nov. 30, a few “fan favorites” on the menu were the smoked trout bagel, barbeque tofu, and the breakfast burrito. When our 12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler, went to take a visit, she got to try the breakfast burrito. It had eggs, bell peppers, onions, cheese, homemade chorizo, and chipotle aioli sauce. Schindler also got to try a specialty coffee, with some of the cafe’s homemade gingerbread syrup and cinnamon cold foam. If interested, you can view the full menu here.

What the café can get from local farmers and growers determines what items get put on the menu when the seasons change. Joe Woods, managing partner and chef, said they are here to promote economic opportunity and promote local businesses and products.

Current vendors (WBOY Image)

Land of Dough (WBOY Image)

Artwork (WBOY Image)

J.Q. Dickinson (WBOY Image)

While waiting for a tasty brunch, customers can also shop around for a variety of items located in the store part of the building. Just a few of the Appalachian-made items they have to offer are:

Hot sauces

Honeys

Jams

Jellies

Hand-made wooden products

Forged iron items

Pottery

Books

Artwork

J.Q. Dickinson products

Woods said that they like to put an Appalachian twist on the café. He had two culinary mentors, Jay Mahoney and Dale Hawkins, who introduced him to the “new Appalachian idea,” where they take Appalachian things and put a twist on them, or they take international items and put an Appalachian twist on them. Woods added that this was the inspiration for the café that they have now.

The story of the Appalachian Mercantile stems back to its mother company, J.Q. Dickinson, which is a salt-making company that has been around for 200 years right outside of Charleston. Nancy Bruns, co-founder of J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, became business partners with Joe Woods. After meeting the artisans and creators throughout Appalachia, Bruns decided to branch out and start curating hand-made and artisanal goods.

The general store and café is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Woods said that they are always looking for more artisan and maker partners. If interested in becoming a partner, you can find reach out through the Appalachian Mercantile General Store and Cafe’s Instagram or Facebook.