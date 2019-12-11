Restaurant Road Trip: Atria’s Restaurant and Tavern in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Atrias Restaurant and Tavern in Morgantown opened four years ago. This chain began in this area in Pittsburgh, but opened the one and only Atrias in the state of West Virginia.

The restaurant is known for fusing high class dining and your favorite home cooked american style comfort food. Executive chef, David DeRosa says its their special “Atria” touch that makes them different than most other american style food spots.

“We’re a from scratch kitchen, so a lot of our stuff is made in house everyday,” said DeRosa. “We have somebody working to prepare the food just so we can cook it on the line for everybody. We want to showcase our really down home food that gives you that nice good feeling.”

Crowd favorites:

Crab Bisque (appetizer)

Pot Roast Nacho (appetizer)

Meatloaf Stalk (entree)

Salmon Spinach Salad (entree)

Four Layer Carrot Cake (dessert)

For sea food lovers, Atrias does a “Fish of the Day Program” where chef’s have a chance to choose how they want to prepare the catch of the week. This fish is one that isn’t normally placed on the menu and gives them the chance to put their own home style twist to the dish.

Located: 1188 Pineview Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505