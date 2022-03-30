MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – B.C. MaC is a take-out and delivery restaurant only. With no inside seating, the small staff focuses on serving Appalachian and Jamaican BBQ to the Morgantown area.

Owners Travis Morris and John Evans have been in the food industry for more than 10 years. The business used to sell solely Jamaican food, but when Morris and Evans took over, they integrated Appalachian BBQ into the menu. Meats like brisket and pork shoulder are cooked on the smoker for 10 to 18 hours.

“Not only are people able to get good home-cooked food, but they’re able to get it delivered to them. We don’t have sit down, so we can really focus on take out and delivery specifically,” said Evans.

Both Morris and Evans feel that they’re fulfilling a need in the community. They bought the business on Nov. 11, 2021, and were open on Nov. 16.

“I’ve lived in Morgantown my whole life, and we’ve never really had any kind of… anything to call our own, so that’s really our goal here is to just give Morgantown some good homecooked food,” said Morris.

The B.C. MaC menu on March 29, 2022.

Morris has worked on perfecting his recipes for years now, his mac and cheese is three years in the works. Everything is homemade with two exceptions: the Jamaican hand pies and coco bread, and both owners say that’s just because they don’t have the time to make it themselves. The taste of homecooked food at B.C. MaC has encouraged customers to come back.

“I have been eating here for over two years now, and I’ve seen it change owners, but I have been coming back consistently because it’s good, and it’s a shortage of good restaurants around, and I particularly love jerk, and Jamaican Caribbean cuisine, and once someone gets that spicy right, you go back, and this is why I’ve been coming back for years now,” said Hakeem Bilal, a B.C. MaC customer and Assistant Professor of Trombone at West Virginia University.

“Pretty much anything on the menu that isn’t Jamaican I’ve made the recipes for, I’ve been working on them for a couple years now,” said Morris.

Morris had trouble picking only one side to recommend to new customers.

“I would recommend the yams, or the mac and cheese, if you like a good sweet potato, my yams are good,” said Morris.

Evans and Morris are prepared for new customers who may not know what they would like.

“I ask them if they like spicy or sweet, because the jerk is habanero peppers, versus the sweet barbecue is like a brown sugar base,” said Evans.

Take-out menus are available on-site at 1379 Stewartstown Rd in Morgantown. A digital menu can be found online. Ordering delivery is cheaper through B.C. MaC, rather using than a delivery service. There is a $3 delivery fee. To contact them, call (304) 599-5375.