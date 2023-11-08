SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An ice cream truck idea has been transformed into a rustic restaurant named the “Barn Door Cafe,” which opened its doors on late last month.

Owner, Rhonda Carr, found the building for sale back in June and began renovating it. While renovating, Carr told 12 News that people would stop by to see what they were doing and make suggestions, telling her what was there before and what they liked. “We try to make our menu around what the community wanted,” she said.

Now, when it comes to the menu, you can expect chicken, steak, and meatball subs, hotdogs, a variety of sandwiches, ice creams and milkshakes. Do not forget the most important meal of the day, breakfast! Also, as of Nov. 6, daily lunch and soup specials have also been introduced. A full menu can be found at this link.

Manager, Dianna Jackson told 12 News what items on the menu are fan favorites. She listed:

Build a Breakfast Sandwich – your choice of bread, cheese, egg, and meat

Hog bowl – fried potatoes, eggs (fried or scrambled), sausage crumble, and sausage gravy and biscuits

Barn Door Sub – shaved sirloin steak, Olivero’s onions and peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese on an 8″ sub roll

The Barn Door sub which has shaved steak, onions and peppers, and cheese. (WBOY Image)

The Hog Bowl which has sausage biscuits and gravy, sausage crumbles, cheese, fried potatoes, and eggs. (WBOY Image)

The build your own sandwich. (WBOY Image)

Jackson added that getting to know their customers has been one of the best parts of working there. “They’ve welcomed us into the community, and I mean, it’s like, you know, they walk in the door and it’s like you’ve known them forever and yeah, we like that,” Jackson said.

As time goes on, the two ladies at the Barn Door Cafe hope to eventually expand and bring in bakery items to add to their list of sweet treats. Jackson said she is looking forward to summertime so that more kids will come in for ice cream and milkshakes.

12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler tried out the new restaurant and was served the Hog Bowl and the Barn Door Sub, along with some coffee. On camera, she tried the Hog Bowl, which she said was very delicious and packed with most breakfast items.

Makayla Schindler trying some of the food. (WBOY Image)

You can find Barn Door Cafe located at 6521 Benedum Drive in Shinnston. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, you can visit the Barn Door Cafe’s Facebook Page.