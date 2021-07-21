Restaurant Road Trip: Beak & Snout

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — There’s a new place on the block, nestled in an old familiar spot, that will make your mouth water with one look at the menu.

Beak & Snout opened earlier this year in Clarksburg and focuses on local …. well, everything. Owner and chef Stephanie Newhouse welcomes everyone like family, so that is how she cooks.

“If you went to your grandma’s on Sunday,” she said, “you’re going to get a plate like that here.”

However, it’s evident to everyone that walks in that takes a taste that perhaps this isn’t your grandma’s kitchen . . .at least, not exactly.

One thing that is like Grandma’s kitchen is the love and family behind the counter at Beak & Snout. Newhouse works alongside her daughter and her best friend to keep the restaurant running, and the menu is a love letter to the community.

“I love using my mind and my hands to create all of this,” she said. “We really wanted to take the bounty that West Virginia has to offer and bring it back to the table.”

Newhouse is from Las Vegas, where food often travels a long way before hitting the table. She says there’s no need for that here — and that’s why they use West Virginia blackberries in their desserts and on their sweet teas. However, Beak & Snout doesn’t stop at blackberries: there’s local cheese, local greens and local smoked meats. All those ingredients come together to marry West Virginia flavors with twists of inspiration Newhouse has gathered cooking in other parts of the country. Of course, the sides like house slaw, mac and cheese and potato salad are all made in house.

Don’t skip the mac and cheese, because it really is how grandma made it.

“My cashier calls it ‘OG’ mac and cheese,’” Newhouse laughed.

If you can’t visit the storefront, catch up with Beak & Snout at First Fridays in Clarksburg in August and beyond.

“Wings, and we’ll be doing spare ribs,” said Newhouse. “Burgers again. We’ll also be doing our raspberry and blackberry sweet teas and our new fresh-squeezed lemonade.”

You can find Beak & Snout at 240 Park Blvd. in Clarksburg.