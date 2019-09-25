Restaurant Road Trip: Bellview Bar and Grill serves up game day favorites

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local craft beer from Short Story Brewing paired with food from a kitchen right in is backyard, Jay Prendergast makes every customer feel at home in his bar and grill.

“I grew up right here in the Bellview area but I moved away for many years and just moved back in 2012, but I grew up here in Bellview, a block away,” said Jay Prendergast, owner.

What does Jay sell the most of at Bellview Bar and Grill? Well the loaded up cheeseburger is a fan favorite at anytime (lunch, dinner or game day) but Jay goes back to his roots for his next specialty. He has been smoking meat for several years and says his pulled pork BBQ never disappoints.

“The best part about it is seeing people enjoy their food and their beer and leave happy and wanting to come back,” said Prendergast.

Jay and his team have found their recipe for success is great food paired with local craft beer, a winning combination.

“We do really well on game days. We have three big screen TVs. We follow the Mountaineers very closely and every football game is on TV,” explained Prendergast.

Jay transformed his space from a convenient store to a bar and grill last year, making an inviting atmosphere for customers.

“Laid back but comfortable and clean,” said Jay.

Jay has Short Story Brewing’s newest release, just in time for the seasons to change, it is called “Turn and Fall.” It goes great with wings but it also goes well with Jay’s famous pulled pork BBQ and classic cheeseburger with all the toppings.

Bellview Bar and Grill is open every day except Monday and is located at 1014 Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairmont.

