MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians don’t have to go south for a fresh seafood boil anymore. Benji’s Sunnyside Seafood Bar & Grill in Morgantown has all your seafood needs covered with authentic Cajun boils, fish, shrimp, crab dip and more.

“We’re just here to bring something unique and cool to the area for the students and for everyone in Morgantown,” Daniel Weese, co-owner, Benji’s Sunnyside Seafood Bar & Grill said.

The owners opened right next to WVU’s downtown campus to mix things up.

Benji’s Sunnyside Seafood Bar& Grill (WBOY Image)

“It’s proven that people really enjoy it and love coming here just for the unique experience to get the Cajun boil fresh out of the kitchen delivered to their table within less than 20 minutes… It may be a little messy, but it is going to be delicious. It’s just a hot steamy, buttery seafood experience, and I mean, you really just have to try it,” Weese said.

The menu even caters to non-seafood lovers with fry baskets, chicken sandwiches and wagyu burgers.

The bar and grill opened in 2021 on University Ave, and owners said they were an instant hit with the students because of their authentic food and the atmosphere.

“People love us a lot, yes. The students are just happy to have something unique and special to kind of call their own. Something they also can’t get almost anywhere, to be honest,” Weese said.

Benji’s Sunnyside Seafood Bar & Grill can be found at 2001 University Ave. in Morgantown. It’s open Sunday through Wednesday from noon to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 3 a.m.