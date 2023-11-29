ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week, the 12 News Restaurant Road Trip takes us to a place that combines footwear and food: Betty’s Boots & Diner in Elkins.

When Betty’s Boots first opened up for business, it was solely focused on selling footwear. Owner Amanda Mastrogiuseppe said that she chose this because “women love boots. I mean, shoes—most people know that.”

However, as time went on, the shop began facing difficulties in obtaining boots as a result of the pandemic. “We couldn’t get boots, so that’s when I thought ‘well maybe food?’ And food and boots go good together because you can actually shop and then you can sit down and eat,” Mastrogiuseppe said.

Mastrogiuseppe learned how to cook growing up around older family members, and wanted to bring a homestyle type of food to the restaurant. She then transformed the business into Betty’s Boots & Diner, which serves all-day breakfast, and also offers lunch and dinner menus.

According to Mastrogiuseppe, some of the restaurant’s popular dishes include Philly cheesesteaks, pork barbecue sandwiches, grilled chicken salads, and “just different things.” They also offer daily specials that change on a regular basis.

Some of the specials Betty’s has done in the past include baked steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, chicken alfredo, spaghetti, as well as pork chops with mashed potatoes and green beans. Mastrogiuseppe said that their goal is to make “homecooked items that people love.”

Mastrogiuseppe said that their food offerings are more like comfort food than anything else and that they try to make it with love. “I mean, we just try to, you know, put the best flavors in what we have and kind of just make it unique and our own.”

The restaurant also has a food truck and offers catering to parties of all sizes. So far, Betty’s Boots and Diner has served food at several community events in the Elkins area, including the Mountain State Forest Festival and Randolph County Fair with plans to participate in other events.

According to Mastrogiuseppe, the food truck has been pretty successful in the community. She said this offering makes the restaurant different because “you can go to the people instead of people coming to you.” However, she said she’s looking into trading the truck for a trailer in the near future to make things a bit easier carrying it around.

By selling both food and boots in the same place, the restaurant hopes to attract all different types of customers to see what makes the business so unique.

“We’ve tried to make it unique and different so, you can actually come in here and sit down and it’s quiet, it’s peaceful. I mean, you can shop if you want—look around. You can sit and talk with others. I mean, it’s just—we wanna try to keep it, you know, lowkey, but we still wanna get people here,” said Mastrogiuseppe.

Betty’s Boots provided 12 News with a slice of German chocolate cake, alongside one of their signature Philly cheesesteaks loaded with peppers, onions, and cheese with a side of french fries.

You can find the Betty’s at 595 Harrison Avenue in Elkins, where it has been for the past couple of months. The restaurant operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays

Betty’s also offers delivery services from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day and can be found on DoorDash as well.